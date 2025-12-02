18 Development Projects Worth 72M Afs Completed In Kapisa

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) MAHMOOD RAQI (Pajhwok): Construction of 18 development projects worth 72 million Afghanis has been completed in central Kapisa province, an official said Tuesday.

Information and Culture Director Mawlawi Karimullah Wasiq stated that the projects, carried out in Kohband, Hesa-i-Dowum Kohistan and Nijrab districts, included cleaning irrigation canals, strengthening riverbanks and floodwalls and repairing water reservoirs.

Wasiq added that work is ongoing on 50 additional development schemes valued at over 829 million Afghanis in Tagab, Nijrab and Ala Sai districts, providing employment for hundreds of locals.

Mirwais, a resident of Shah Mohammadkhel village in Kohband, said,“The village water reservoir had deteriorated over time and was no longer usable. Now it has been rebuilt, and people are happy.”

Provincial officials also noted that major projects like the Baghdara hydropower dam and the reconstruction of the Nassaji textile factory are underway, highlighting continued infrastructural development in Kapisa.

