Flood Risk Continues Despite Dropping Kelani River Water Levels

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Department of Irrigation has reported that water levels in the Kelani River are gradually receding, offering some relief to low-lying areas of the river basin.

Water levels in several other reservoirs, including Kalu Ganga and Malwathu Oya, are also showing a downward trend.

At the Kelani River's Nagalagam Street gauge, water levels dropped slightly from 8.00 ft at 2:00 a.m. to 7.90 ft at 3:00 a.m., although major flood conditions persist. Similarly, the Hanwella gauge fell from 8.00 ft to 7.93 ft but continues to indicate flood conditions.

On the Kalu River, the Elgama gauge decreased from 10.40 ft to 10.30 ft, remaining at a dangerous level. Meanwhile, Malwathu Oya at Thanthirimale recorded a minor drop from 8.98 ft to 8.95 ft, with major flooding still ongoing.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and cautious despite the slight improvements in water levels.