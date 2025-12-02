403
Trump states Washington is “very satisfied” with developments in Syria
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington is “very satisfied” with developments in Syria under its recently established government.
“The United States is very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination, in the country of Syria,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
He added that the US is “doing everything within our power to make sure the government of Syria continues to ... build a true and prosperous country.”
Trump credited sanctions relief for aiding Syria’s political transition following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024. “One of the things that has helped them greatly was my termination of very strong and biting sanctions — I believe this was truly appreciated by Syria, its leadership, and its people,” he said.
Several US sanctions have already been lifted, including the removal of senior Syrian officials from UN and US terror-related restrictions. Further sanctions, particularly under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, require congressional action, although the administration can issue temporary waivers, as it did in November for 180 days.
Trump also called for regional restraint, urging Israel to maintain “a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria’s evolution into a prosperous state.”
He praised Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, noting that he is “working diligently” to ensure that “good things happen” for both nations.
