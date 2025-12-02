403
ECOWAS Delegation Engages Guinea-Bissau Leaders to Resolve Crisis
(MENAFN) A senior mediation team from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened on Monday with Guinea-Bissau’s transitional authorities to discuss a peaceful resolution to the political turmoil following last week’s military coup in the nation.
The delegation, headed by Julius Maada Bio, president of Sierra Leone and chairman of the bloc, met with officials under transitional President Gen. Horta Inta-A.
After a closed-door session, representatives from both sides told reporters in Bissau that they had "held constructive discussions."
Bio reaffirmed the organization’s condemnation of the military takeover and urged the prompt restoration of constitutional governance, along with the resumption of the electoral process.
Joao Bernardo Vieira, Guinea-Bissau’s transitional foreign minister, described the talks as “very productive.”
He further indicated that a one-year transition plan would be presented at an upcoming ECOWAS summit on Dec. 14 in Abuja, Nigeria, where the framework for the transitional period will be finalized.
Following the coup that removed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, ECOWAS had suspended Guinea-Bissau from its decision-making bodies last Thursday.
During their visit to Bissau, the mediators also engaged with electoral authorities to assess whether they could release the results of the recent presidential election.
