Turkey’s KIZILELMA scores world-first in aviation history
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s unmanned fighter jet, KIZILELMA, made history this past weekend, achieving a global first in aviation, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, highlighting the country’s “dynamism” across multiple sectors.
The unmanned combat aircraft reached a significant milestone by successfully hitting a jet-powered target with a beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile, according to its developer Baykar.
Erdogan noted that Türkiye’s national income has grown from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.5 trillion today, with a target of $1.9 trillion by 2028. He reiterated that full European Union membership remains a strategic priority despite ongoing challenges.
Reflecting on Türkiye’s recent diplomacy, Erdogan mentioned hosting Pope Leo XIV and his delegation in Ankara on November 27, during which they discussed key issues including Israel’s attacks on mosques, schools, hospitals, and churches in Gaza. He praised the principled positions of both the late Pope Francis and Pope Leo XIV on Palestine.
The talks also addressed the importance of maintaining ceasefires, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches Gaza, and protecting Jerusalem’s historic status. Discussions covered threats to family institutions and emphasized the UN-backed Alliance of Civilizations, which now includes 160 member states, as well as the growing problem of Islamophobia in Western countries.
Erdogan further warned that recent attacks on two commercial tankers in the Black Sea reflect an escalation in the Ukraine conflict that threatens maritime safety. The targeting of merchant vessels within Türkiye’s Exclusive Economic Zone, he said, “signals a worrying escalation.”
