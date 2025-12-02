403
UN urges safe humanitarian access amid Sudan crisis
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that the UN on Monday reiterated its urgent appeal to all parties in Sudan to ensure “safe, unhinged humanitarian access” for both civilians and aid personnel, as ongoing conflict continues to generate large-scale displacement and escalating humanitarian needs.
“We once again call on all parties to urgently guarantee safe, unhinged humanitarian access to protect civilians, including, of course, aid workers," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.
Dujarric noted that UN teams recently visited displaced families in urgent need of shelter, basic supplies, medical care, and sanitation support. While the UN is delivering food and psychosocial assistance, he warned that "funding shortfalls have left critical gaps," highlighting the pressing need for donors to provide additional resources.
Since April 2023, the conflict between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has resulted in thousands of deaths, displaced at least 12 million people, and created one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, reports state.
