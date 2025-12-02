403
Zelenskyy Holds Phone Call with Macron, Starmer on Florida Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a high-stakes trilateral call with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Paris on Monday, debriefing allies on breakthrough discussions held in Florida aimed at terminating the war with Russia.
Zelenskyy described the Florida briefing with Ukrainian delegation head Rustem Umerov and US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff as "important," confirming that teams would coordinate schedules for in-person follow-ups.
The Ukrainian leader spent several hours in intensive Paris discussions with Macron, concentrating on strategies to end the conflict and establish long-term security guarantees for Ukraine and the broader European continent.
"Peace must become truly durable … much now depends on the involvement of every leader," he added.
Zelenskyy emphasized the comprehensive European coalition participating in negotiations—encompassing France, the UK, Germany, Poland, Italy, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, the European Commission, the European Council, and NATO's secretary general—characterizing it as an essential mechanism for coordinating positions before upcoming diplomatic sessions.
He indicated the coalition reviewed substantive details from the Florida negotiations with American counterparts and reached consensus that advancement toward a "fair end" to the war is imperative.
Umerov, posting independently on Facebook, confirmed he briefed Zelenskyy following two days of "very productive" talks in the US. He characterized the outcome as "significant progress," acknowledging that several issues still require refinement.
"We agreed to maintain close and constant contact as this process continues," Umerov said, adding that the delegation will soon present a full report to Zelenskyy at an upcoming meeting in Europe. "We continue to work for peace for Ukraine."
