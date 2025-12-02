Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US, Germany hold talks on diplomatic efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

US, Germany hold talks on diplomatic efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war


2025-12-02 03:32:10
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation on Monday with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to discuss ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

A statement from a State Department deputy spokesperson noted that Rubio “reaffirmed the United States’ goals are to end the conflict as soon as possible and achieve a lasting peace.”

The discussion highlights the ongoing collaboration between Washington and Berlin as they seek ways to support Ukraine and work toward a resolution of the conflict, which has posed significant challenges to European security and drawn global attention for over two years.

No additional information regarding specific proposals or planned actions was shared, reports state.

MENAFN02122025000045017640ID1110423531



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search