US, Germany hold talks on diplomatic efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation on Monday with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to discuss ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.
A statement from a State Department deputy spokesperson noted that Rubio “reaffirmed the United States’ goals are to end the conflict as soon as possible and achieve a lasting peace.”
The discussion highlights the ongoing collaboration between Washington and Berlin as they seek ways to support Ukraine and work toward a resolution of the conflict, which has posed significant challenges to European security and drawn global attention for over two years.
No additional information regarding specific proposals or planned actions was shared, reports state.
