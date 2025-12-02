403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump government sacks eight NY immigration judges
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that the Trump administration dismissed eight immigration judges in New York City on Monday as part of a broader restructuring of immigration courts nationwide.
Citing informed sources, the reports note that these recent firings follow an earlier round of staff cuts in New York’s immigration courts and align with President Donald Trump’s push to accelerate deportation proceedings. All eight judges were removed from the offices at 26 Federal Plaza, the building that also serves as the New York City headquarters for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.
Among those dismissed was Amiena A. Khan, the assistant chief immigration judge at 26 Federal Plaza, who manages a team of judges at the courthouse.
Prior to Monday, roughly 90 immigration judges had been let go nationwide this year, including six in New York City, out of an overall total of approximately 600 judges, according to federal officials cited in reports.
“The court has been basically eviscerated,” said Olivia Cassin, who herself was dismissed from a different New York City immigration courthouse in November. Cassin, who had served for more than a decade, added, “It feels like a Monday afternoon massacre."
The recent dismissals occurred just two days after nearly 200 protesters gathered in Lower Manhattan to oppose a potential ICE operation, an event that reportedly drew frustration from federal authorities.
The Trump administration has vowed to intensify deportation efforts in New York and has consistently criticized the city’s sanctuary policies, which limit local police cooperation with federal immigration enforcement in most instances.
Citing informed sources, the reports note that these recent firings follow an earlier round of staff cuts in New York’s immigration courts and align with President Donald Trump’s push to accelerate deportation proceedings. All eight judges were removed from the offices at 26 Federal Plaza, the building that also serves as the New York City headquarters for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.
Among those dismissed was Amiena A. Khan, the assistant chief immigration judge at 26 Federal Plaza, who manages a team of judges at the courthouse.
Prior to Monday, roughly 90 immigration judges had been let go nationwide this year, including six in New York City, out of an overall total of approximately 600 judges, according to federal officials cited in reports.
“The court has been basically eviscerated,” said Olivia Cassin, who herself was dismissed from a different New York City immigration courthouse in November. Cassin, who had served for more than a decade, added, “It feels like a Monday afternoon massacre."
The recent dismissals occurred just two days after nearly 200 protesters gathered in Lower Manhattan to oppose a potential ICE operation, an event that reportedly drew frustration from federal authorities.
The Trump administration has vowed to intensify deportation efforts in New York and has consistently criticized the city’s sanctuary policies, which limit local police cooperation with federal immigration enforcement in most instances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment