Varanasi OTT Deal: SS Rajamouli Asks THIS Whopping Amount For Rights Check Here

Amid massive anticipation in Indian cinema, details of the OTT deal for Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Varanasi have surfaced, sparking discussions about its record-breaking price and streaming platform negotiations.

Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's pan-India film Varanasi, starring Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, reportedly has a massive budget of ₹1,200–1,500 crore. Fans are now abuzz with news of its OTT release, which has gone viral, adding to the anticipation surrounding this highly awaited cinematic spectacle.

Netflix reportedly offered Rs 650 crore for Varanasi's OTT rights, but director Rajamouli is holding out for Rs 1,000 crore. The deal remains under discussion, though sources suggest an exception could be made for him, reflecting the film's massive scale and anticipated pan-India appeal.

With top Indian films like Kalki (₹375 cr), KGF 2 (₹320 cr), and RRR (₹300 cr) securing high OTT deals, Varanasi aiming for ₹1,000 cr could shatter all previous records, making it the most expensive OTT acquisition in Indian cinema history.

The Varanasi title reveal at Ramoji Film City reportedly cost ₹25 crore, highlighting the film's grandeur. Slated for a 2027 release, the Mahesh Babu–Rajamouli collaboration is expected to be a landmark in Indian cinema, with massive anticipation around its scale, cast, and potential record-breaking performance.