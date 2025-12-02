Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Has Pokrovsk Finally Fallen To Russia? The Battle That Could Change The Ukraine War


2025-12-02 03:09:27
Vladimir Putin announced that Russian forces have captured Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) and Vovchansk (Kharkiv region) even as a U.S.-backed peace negotiation is in motion. Moscow says the gains will boost its strategic hold, while Ukrainian officials have yet to confirm the fall of either town. The claims raise fresh doubts about prospects for a diplomatic settlement.

