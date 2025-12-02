LS, RS Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protests Over SIR

File photo of Rajya Sabha

New Delhi- Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday as Opposition members staged loud protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out across the country.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following vociferous protests by Opposition members against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

During the Zero Hour, which went on for around 10 minutes, various papers and standing committees' reports were laid on the table of the House.

Members of Congress and some other Opposition parties protested and shouted slogans against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an issue on which they have been demanding an immediate discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the protesting members that they should protect the decorum of the House and there are many members from different parties who should also be heard.