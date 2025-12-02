403
Kuwait Competition Protection Authority Joins '25 Global Forum On Competition
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Competition Protection Authority (CPA) took part on Tuesday in the Global Forum on Competition (OECD), in Paris to explore competition effects of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in global trade.
In a statement, CPA said that this year's forum will discuss the impact of AI in transforming competition across a wide range of sectors and addressing competition law enforcement in informal markets and the regulatory tools needed to minimize harmful practices within them.
The participation aligns with the CPA strategic plan to bolster its international presence, enhance cooperation with counterpart agencies, and exchange practical expertise.
The Kuwaiti delegation included CPA's Head of Monopolistic Investigation Department Al-Anoud Al-Fahad and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions Shahad Al-Saqabi.
Established in 2001, OECD Global Forum on Competition is one of the leading international platforms in the economic sphere, bringing together high-level officials and experts from more than 110 competition authorities worldwide to promote a wider dialogue that encompasses the linkages between competition policy and other cornerstones of economic development. (end)
