Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For December 2

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 2, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies fell compared to December 1. The official rate for $1 is 635,328 rials, while one euro is valued at 738,417 rials. On December 1, the euro was priced at 742,141 rials.

Currency Rial on December 2 Rial on December 1 1 US dollar USD 635,328 639,483 1 British pound GBP 840,356 846,554 1 Swiss franc CHF 790,617 796,177 1 Swedish króna SEK 67,277 67,665 1 Norwegian krone NOK 62,736 63,170 1 Danish krone DKK 98,868 99,304 1 Indian rupee INR 7,090 7,156 1 UAE Dirham AED 172,996 174,127 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,069,862 2,080,112 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 224,916 227,879 100 Japanese yen JPY 409,118 409,612 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 81,575 82,139 1 Omani rial OMR 1,650,963 1,662,426 1 Canadian dollar CAD 454,387 457,620 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 364,401 366,773 1 South African rand ZAR 37,194 37,362 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,971 15,055 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,174 8,260 1 Qatari riyal QAR 174,541 175,682 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 48,502 48,804 1 Syrian pound SYP 57 58 1 Australian dollar AUD 416,329 418,861 1 Saudi riyal SAR 169,421 170,529 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,689,702 1,700,753 1 Singapore dollar SGD 490,372 493,284 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 520,387 523,134 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,597 20,781 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 302 305 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 442,911 447,061 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,624 117,334 1 Chinese yuan CNY 89,835 90,381 100 Thai baht THB 1,985,456 1,993,061 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 153,788 154,753 1,000 South Korean won KRW 432,786 435,668 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 896,090 901,951 1 euro EUR 738,417 742,141 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 124,354 124,673 1 Georgian lari GEL 235,418 236,806 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 38,263 38,401 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,586 9,646 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 186,222 218,778 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 373,724 375,805 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,086,521 1,090,745 1 Tajik somoni TJS 68,722 68,966 1 Turkmen manat TMT 181,747 182,708 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,581 2,598

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 856,511 rials and $1 costs 736,935 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 831,564 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 715,471 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.16-1.19 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.35-1.38 million rials.