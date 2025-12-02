403
Kremlin says Ukraine’s Black Sea strikes breached Turkish sovereignty
(MENAFN) According to reports, Ukraine’s recent strikes on commercial vessels in the Black Sea amounted to an “outrageous” breach of Turkish sovereignty, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
The remarks came after multiple explosive sea-drone attacks targeted two Gambian-flagged tankers, the Kairos and the Virat, while they were traveling near Türkiye’s coastline on their way to Novorossiysk. A separate incident on Saturday involved another drone hitting a crude facility on Russia’s Black Sea shore operated by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a partnership involving Russia, Kazakhstan, the US, and several European states.
Peskov, speaking to journalists on Monday, argued that the strikes against the tankers violated the rights of the vessels’ owners and intruded upon Türkiye’s sovereign control of its waters. He emphasized that Moscow considers the situation highly serious and warned that such actions could influence ongoing diplomatic processes.
He further claimed that the incidents revealed “the essence of the Kiev regime,” insisting that targeting infrastructure tied to the global energy sector compromises maritime safety and harms civilian commercial assets.
Previously, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced what she described as “terrorist attacks” on international civilian energy facilities.
According to her, these actions may have been intended to derail international mediation efforts while shifting attention away from corruption scandals involving senior Ukrainian officials and continued military difficulties on the battlefield.
Türkiye has also expressed alarm, stating that the attacks occurred inside its exclusive economic zone and introduced “serious risks” to both marine navigation and ecological stability.
Although Ukrainian authorities have not formally acknowledged involvement, reports citing unnamed sources claim that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) orchestrated the operations.
