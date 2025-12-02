403
Netanyahu Secures Postponement of Corruption Trial Session
(MENAFN) The Tel Aviv District Court on Monday granted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appeal to postpone his upcoming trial hearing on corruption allegations scheduled for Tuesday, pointing to “security commitments.”
Netanyahu had requested the court to cancel his Tuesday appearance because of unspecified security-related obligations, according to a public broadcaster.
The broadcaster reported that the prosecution raised no objections, leading the court to approve Netanyahu’s request and officially cancel the session.
On Monday, Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time since he submitted a petition to President Isaac Herzog seeking a pardon in his ongoing corruption trial.
The Israeli leader formally requested clemency from Herzog on Sunday, asking to be absolved of the corruption charges that have been pursued against him for numerous years.
Netanyahu has frequently sought either the cancellation or shortening of his trial sessions, citing reasons such as travel, security concerns, political responsibilities, or his focus on Israel’s military operations in Gaza.
Beginning in January, Netanyahu participated in interrogation sessions connected to corruption allegations in cases labeled 1000, 2000, and 4000, all of which he denies.
Case 1000 relates to claims that Netanyahu and his wife accepted lavish gifts, including cigars and champagne, from affluent businessmen in return for political favors.
Case 2000 involves alleged discussions with Arnon Mozes, the publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth, aimed at obtaining favorable media coverage.
