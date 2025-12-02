403
Ukraine Urges NATO Chief for Further Air Defense Support
(MENAFN) Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal pressed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for enhanced air defense systems during Monday talks in the Belgian capital, as Moscow's aerial bombardment campaign against Ukrainian targets intensifies.
In a Telegram post, Shmyhal expressed gratitude to Rutte for his "leadership and support" while providing updates on frontline conditions and Kyiv's most urgent military requirements.
Air defense reinforcement dominated the ministerial discussions.
"The key issue is strengthening air defense. To deter Russia's missile and drone terror, additional air defense systems and interceptors are required," Shmyhal stated, emphasizing that the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative remains "critically important" for stable ammunition and equipment supplies.
The Ukrainian defense chief highlighted Kyiv's ongoing efforts to align its military infrastructure with NATO specifications while advancing collaborative defense projects with allied nations.
The PURL framework—a US-NATO procurement mechanism—enables European and Canadian alliance members to finance American-manufactured weaponry destined for Ukrainian forces, streamlining the supply chain for critical military hardware.
The meeting underscores Ukraine's persistent need for sophisticated air defense capabilities as Russian aerial assaults continue to target civilian and military infrastructure across the country.
