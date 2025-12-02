DI Khan: Family Clash Claims One Life, Leaves Five Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A violent confrontation between two families near Ragha Sar in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan resulted in one man's death and left five others injured on Tuesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 65-year-old Bhai Khan died on the spot during the clash. Among the injured are 45-year-old Haji Nasir, 40-year-old Umar Jan, 33-year-old Ishtiaq, and 50-year-old Gul Muhammad. Rescue officials added that a fifth injured person was also shifted to the hospital, but their identity could not be immediately confirmed.

Rescue teams reached the scene promptly, provided first aid to all injured individuals, and moved them-along with the deceased-to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment and medico-legal formalities.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the dispute, while police presence in the area has been strengthened to prevent any further escalation.