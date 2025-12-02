CM Calls Crucial Cabinet Meet Tomorrow In Jammu

File photo of J&K Cabinet meet

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has convened a meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet in Jammu tomorrow (December 3) with the reservation issue listed high on the agenda.

The meeting will be held at 9 am at the CM Jammu residence and is expected to deliberate on multiple key matters.

The Cabinet is likely to take up a proposal under which the share of Government jobs and seats in educational institutions for Open Merit candidates may be increased from the present 30 per cent to 40 per cent, sources said here.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Cabinet Ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Dar, Javid Rana and Satish Sharma are expected to attend the meeting.