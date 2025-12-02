403
French Muslim Council reports Quran desecration in mosque
(MENAFN) The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) reported on Sunday that copies of the Quran were torn and thrown to the ground after an individual broke into a mosque in Le Puy-en-Velay, in south-central France. While no one was physically harmed, the council said the act has left Muslims in France “deeply shocked and hurt.”
In a statement on social media, the CFCM condemned the incident as a “serious Islamophobic act” targeting a sacred text within a place of worship. The council warned that such attacks risk increasing amid a “toxic climate” fueled by biased surveys, stigmatizing reports, and proposals perceived as discriminatory toward Muslims.
The mosque desecration follows another attack earlier this week targeting the Montreal-la-Cluse Cultural Center, affiliated with the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB. A bullet was reportedly found in the center’s mailbox, an act the association condemned as an attempt to undermine social harmony.
The DITIB-linked center vowed to pursue legal measures, emphasizing that the attack threatens the practice of peaceful coexistence. Both incidents have raised concerns about rising hostility toward Muslim communities in France.
