Senegal Honors Thiaroye, Calls for Justice
(MENAFN) Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye declared on Monday that the ongoing struggle surrounding the Thiaroye massacre represents a profound “fight for the soul of Senegal and Africa.”
In a commemorative gathering in Dakar marking the 81st anniversary of the Thiaroye Massacre, he emphasized that "The fight for Thiaroye is a fight for the soul of Senegal and Africa, so that no people will ever again be denied their history, their dignity, or even their right to exist freely."
The event took place at the military barracks in the town of Thiaroye, the site where French forces killed African soldiers who had served France during World War II under colonial domination and later returned to Senegal in 1944.
Prior to the ceremony, President Faye, accompanied by international visitors, placed wreaths at the symbolic military cemetery in Thiaroye. The tribute was attended by diplomatic envoys and a large number of invited participants, including descendants of Senegalese soldiers who had fought in France's colonial army.
“The fight for justice will never be erased from our collective memory. The bloodshed was that of Africa,” Faye stated, reinforcing the enduring importance of remembrance.
He announced that archaeological investigations have been commissioned at the Thiaroye location and added that France, through its president, has proposed cooperation by providing its technical expertise to Senegalese archaeologists.
Faye underscored that "This work of remembrance is also oriented towards the future. The government is committed to strengthening the history of Thiaroye in our school curricula. This transmission must continue. Our children must know its stories and events," highlighting the need for educational integration to safeguard historical awareness.
Mamadou Diouf, the head of the Thiaroye massacre commemoration committee, noted that Dec. 1 serves as a moment to reconsider and evaluate the legacy of the colonial system.
