Pope Leo Calls for Harmony, Hope in Middle East
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV affirmed on Monday that harmony, cooperation, healing, and tranquility remain achievable in the Middle East despite persistent difficulties.
His comments were offered during an assembly in central Beirut attended by more than 300 religious dignitaries.
The event featured remarks from the leaders of Lebanon’s Christian and Islamic denominations, accompanied by musical pieces presented by the Sistema Beirut Chants choir, the Islamic Orphanage chorus, and the Imam al-Sadr Foundation.
"You are called to be builders of peace: to confront intolerance, overcome violence, and banish exclusion, illuminating the path toward justice," the pontiff said.
He continued, stating that "In an age when coexistence can seem like a distant dream, the people of Lebanon, while embracing different religions, stand as a powerful reminder that fear, distrust and prejudice do not have the final word, and that unity, reconciliation, and peace are possible."
The Syriac Catholic Patriarch, Ignatius Joseph III Younan, commenced the sequence of speeches with an official greeting, followed by a Gospel reading in the Byzantine tradition and a passage from the Qur’an, Islam’s sacred scripture.
Following several presentations by Christian clerics, Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian expressed gratitude for the pope’s presence, emphasizing that Lebanon is “a land of message, its bearer, and a guardian of peace and security worldwide.”
“Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, the deputy head of the Higher Islamic Shia Council, added, “We are not fond of carrying arms, and we place Lebanon’s cause in your hands, hoping the world will help our country find salvation.”
Prior to the gathering, crowds assembled along the route stretching from the Apostolic Nunciature in northern Beirut to Martyrs’ Square in the city center, gathering to welcome Pope Leo as his official procession traveled past.
