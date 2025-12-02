403
US "Very Satisfied" with Syria’s Post-Assad Transformation, Says Trump
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Monday that Washington is highly pleased with Syria's trajectory under its recently installed government.
"The United States is very satisfied with the results displayed, through hard work and determination, in the country of Syria," Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.
Washington is committed to supporting Damascus, Trump emphasized, stating the US is "doing everything within our power to make sure the government of Syria continues to ... build a true and prosperous country."
The American president credited sanctions relief as a catalyst for Syria's political transformation after the Bashar al-Assad regime collapsed in late 2024.
"One of the things that has helped them greatly was my termination of very strong and biting sanctions — I believe this was truly appreciated by Syria, its leadership, and its people," he posted.
Washington has already rolled back multiple sanctions measures, removing senior Syrian officials from UN and US terror-related blacklists.
Further sanctions rollback—particularly the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act—demands congressional approval, though the White House retains authority to grant 180-day waivers, which it exercised in November.
Syria-Israel Relations
Trump simultaneously called for diplomatic caution across the region, stating: "It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria, and that nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria's evolution into a prosperous state."
The president commended Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, noting he is "working diligently" to guarantee that "good things happen" for both nations.
"This is a historic opportunity ... for peace in the Middle East," Trump declared.
His statement arrived as Israeli military operations persist throughout Syria. Since December 2024, Damascus has documented over 1,000 Israeli airstrikes and more than 400 cross-border incursions, alongside Israel's expanded control over the Syrian Golan Heights through seizure of the demilitarized buffer zone—a breach of a 1974 accord.
Sharaa has insisted lasting peace with Israel necessitates withdrawal to pre-Dec. 8 boundaries.
The Syrian president traveled to Washington in November as his administration pursues broader partnerships with regional and global actors across multiple sectors following more than ten years of civil conflict.
