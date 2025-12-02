403
Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Peace Negotiations with U.S. Making Headway
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated Monday that peace negotiations with Washington are moving forward, though he acknowledged significant obstacles remain—particularly regarding Ukraine's borders.
Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at a Paris news conference, Zelenskyy offered a cautiously optimistic assessment of the evolving framework being hammered out between Kyiv and the United States.
"The territorial issue is the most difficult, the issue of money and restoration is difficult to accept without the presence of European partners. And the issue of security guarantees – specifics from the US and Europe are important. We need to be very careful here, but the plan looks better," Zelenskyy stated.
The Ukrainian leader revealed that negotiating teams from both nations dedicated over six hours exclusively to territorial matters, focusing "only on individual points," highlighting the complexity and sensitivity of discussions over Ukraine's land.
Zelenskyy confirmed that dialogue with American officials continues, noting that the US has already presented its proposal to Ukrainian representatives and plans to bring identical terms to Moscow for consideration.
"I will receive feedback from our delegation tomorrow, they will fly to Ireland and tell me step by step where we are in these negotiations," the president said.
Addressing internal political developments, Zelenskyy touched on potential leadership transitions within the presidential administration following Andriy Yermak's resignation—a move that came after anti-corruption authorities conducted searches at his office. The president indicated he would conduct consultations upon his return to Kyiv.
According to Zelenskyy, selecting Yermak's successor will hinge on multiple considerations, including administrative direction and an enhanced emphasis on diplomatic engagement.
