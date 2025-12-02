403
Europe Urged to Rapidly Reinforce Defense Capabilities
(MENAFN) European defense ministers have reached a consensus on the immediate necessity to enhance the bloc’s security posture, as Russia is considered “unlikely to honor any agreement for long,” according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday.
“Everyone agreed that Europe must continue to boost its own defences. We do not have much time to act. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is unlikely to honour any agreement for long,” she stated, emphasizing a collective sense of urgency.
Kallas highlighted that the EU and its member states have already delivered over €187 billion ($217 billion) in support to Ukraine, noting that fortified military assistance will empower Kyiv both “on the battlefield and at the negotiation table.”
She underscored that sustained backing is essential for strengthening Ukraine’s strategic standing.
Addressing Belgium’s hesitations regarding the suggested reparations loan tied to Russia’s frozen sovereign assets, Kallas described the plan as “the most viable option,” encouraging member nations to collaboratively manage potential risks.
“This is clear that Russia owes reparations for the damages that they have caused to Ukraine, and the reparations loan based on the frozen sovereign assets of Russia, is actually the right basis for it,” she remarked.
Kallas further warned that global pressure may eventually shift toward urging Ukraine to make concessions in eventual negotiations, stressing that such a development would effectively reward Russia.
“I am afraid that all the pressure will be put on the weaker side, because that is the easier way to stop this war when Ukraine surrenders. But this is not in anybody's interest, not in the interest of Ukraine, not in the interest of European Union, also not in the interest of the global, overall security because it is the UN Charter that says that you cannot change borders by force,” she said.
