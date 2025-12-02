403
Sudan Army Chief Rejects Any Peace Plans Without RSF Elimination
(MENAFN) Sudanese Army Chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared Monday that any peace initiative failing to dismantle the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is "completely rejected."
The sole viable resolution involves "the elimination of the militia," stated Al-Burhan, who chairs Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, during a Port Sudan gathering.
He vowed retribution against individuals he characterized as "criminals and killers," pointing to catastrophic "bloodshed and suffering" across Darfur and El Fasher as evidence that compromise options have evaporated.
The confrontation between Sudan's military and the RSF, raging since April 2023, has claimed thousands of lives and forced millions into displacement throughout Sudan and neighboring territories.
Regional and international diplomatic interventions, including a recent proposal from the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt advocating a three-month humanitarian ceasefire followed by a nine-month political negotiation framework, have consistently failed to establish enduring peace.
