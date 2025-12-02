Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canada’s Carney Taps Marc Miller as Culture Minister

2025-12-02 12:52:01
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed Marc Miller as culture minister Monday during a cabinet reorganization triggered by Steven Guilbeault's departure last week.

Miller, who represents Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Soeurs in parliament, will assume responsibilities as Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, according to an official statement from the prime minister's website.

The reshuffle elevates Joël Lightbound to Quebec lieutenant, a role previously occupied by Guilbeault. Lightbound retains his current position as Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement.

Additionally, Julie Dabrusin's portfolio has grown significantly. She now leads as Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, incorporating the "nature" responsibilities formerly under Guilbeault's jurisdiction.

Guilbeault stepped down from Carney's cabinet in fierce opposition to an oil pipeline agreement executed between Canada's federal government and Alberta, the nation's major oil-producing province.

