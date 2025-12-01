Japanese Senior Built $440K Nest Egg By Skipping A/C, Not Eating Out For Decades - But Now Regrets It At 67. Are You Missing The 'Meaning Of Life'?

Building a retirement nest egg worth nearly half a million dollars is something many people hope to achieve. A 67-year-old man in Japan has done just that, and his story is going viral - but not because of his financial success. It's because of how he feels about it in hindsight.

Known by the alias Suzuki, the man grew up in a poor family and began earning money in high school by working part-time at restaurants, according to Japanese asset management outlet The Gold Online (1). Even then, he saved most of what he made.

When he began working full time, Suzuki kept his expenses down by renting a small, rundown apartment far from his workplace. He brought simple home-cooked lunches - usually bean sprouts and chicken - and commuted by bicycle or on foot. He rarely turned on the air conditioner to save on electricity and never bought a house or a car.



Want to retire with an extra $1.3M? See how Dave Ramsey's viral 7-step plan helps millions kill debt and build wealth - and how you can too

A new nationwide survey of financial leaders warns Canada may face a recession in six months - protect your wallet with these 6 smart money moves ASAP Warren Buffett used these 4 solid, repeatable money rules to turn $9,800 into a $150B fortune. Here's how to apply them to your own life

Don't Miss

Suzuki met his wife at work and she supported his frugal lifestyle. He admits that after their child was born, he loosened up a little. But family outings remained modest: picnics in nearby parks and along riverbanks.

Decades of disciplined saving paid off: the report noted that Suzuki had built up roughly 65 million yen (about C$597,400 ) in total assets. By contrast, the SOA Research Institute found the average savings of retirees to be just over 18 million yen, or C$165,400 (2).

Regret begins to creep in

But just after his 65th birthday, tragedy struck. His wife fell seriously ill and passed away at 66 - a loss that changed how he saw the money he had spent a lifetime accumulating.

“I wish my wife and I could have relished travelling more and eating in restaurants,” said Suzuki, according to a translation by the South China Morning Post.“But time cannot be turned back. What is the meaning of life with only money left?”

The quote has struck a nerve. News outlets around the world have picked up Suzuki's story and it's resonating widely on social media. An Instagram post about his story has received more than 23,000 likes and hundreds of comments (3).

Many people were quick to share their own reflections. One commenter, recalling their frugal father, wrote,“My dad was like this.... I would have rather he enjoy[ed] good food, go on trips, eat healthy meals and experience a few of life's good comforts and joys.”

Others took a different view, noting that Suzuki's wife had embraced his simple way of living and that their shared experiences were valuable, even if they weren't extravagant.

One top comment argued for the value of those modest experiences as well - the picnics at the park, the effort made to prepare the lunch.“Why [have] regret when there [were] so many times spent with his wife that [were] beautiful and meaningful, too?”

“It's not the traveling, it's not the spending of more money, it's about valuing what memories were already made.”

No matter which side you're on - whether you prefer to save diligently or spend a little more freely - Suzuki's story is a reminder that money is ultimately a tool. And these days, there are ways to build wealth without giving up too much of what makes life enjoyable.

Read more: Here are 5 expenses that Canadians (almost) always overpay for - and very quickly regret. How many are hurting you?

Invest for passive income

Building a nest egg doesn't have to mean locking your money away and waiting until retirement to use it. There are plenty of income-generating investments that can provide regular cash flow - allowing you to enjoy any passive income even as your principal continues to grow over time.

Real estate is a classic example. High-quality rental properties can generate steady monthly income while also serving as a time-tested hedge against inflation. When inflation rises, property values often increase as well, reflecting the higher costs of materials, labour and land. At the same time, rental income tends to go up, providing landlords with a revenue stream that adjusts for inflation.

Over the past 15 years, the Teranet – National Bank House Price Index - has jumped by 228%, reflecting strong demand and limited housing supply (4). While housing affordability does remain high in many parts of the country, real estate investors can continue to find ways to create a cash-flow positive investment. One good example is through the investment of real estate investment trusts (REITs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with a real estate focus.

Bottom line

For investors and those saving, Suzuki's regret is a wake-up call. The lesson isn't to pause or deprioritize saving, but to save with purpose. The ultimate lesson is that you don't need to deprive yourself to build wealth. What you need is balance, clarity, and a plan.

Track your spending. Know where your money goes. Cut what doesn't matter so you can afford what does - whether that's a weekend trip, a good meal, or time with loved ones. Spend wisely, not fearfully.

And don't just save - invest. Put your money to work so it grows alongside you. Passive income, smart portfolios, and long-term strategies can give you freedom without sacrificing the present.

Your future matters. But so does today. Don't wait until it's too late to realize that both are worth investing in.

- with files from Rebecca Holland and Romana King



Boomers are out of luck: Robert Kiyosaki warns that the 'biggest crash in history is coming' - here's his strategy to get rich before things get worse

Ray Dalio just raised a red flag for Americans who 'care' about their money - here's why Canadians should limit their exposure to U.S. investments

I'm almost 50 and don't have enough retirement savings. What should I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 solid ways you can catch up Here are the top 7 habits of 'quietly wealthy' Canadians. How many do you follow?

What To Read NextArticle sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

Yahoo Japan (1 ); SOA (2 ); Instagram (3 ); House Price Index (4 )

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.