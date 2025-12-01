Aviagames Announces“Solitaire Clash” Launch Of A Heartfelt Holiday Drive Through Winter Wonderland Wishes

The holiday season has officially begun inside Solitaire Clash, and this year AviaGames is using the excitement of December gameplay to spark something bigger than a win streak. Through the new Winter Wonderland Wishes initiative, every match played in the Solitaire Clash Christmas event becomes part of an effort to brighten the holidays for children in foster care. Instead of simply earning points or climbing brackets, players are helping AviaGames turn virtual achievements into real gifts.

A Holiday Event With a Purpose

Beginning November 30, the first chapter of this five-week celebration introduces a charity-driven twist to the experience. Players collect in-game Wish Stars, which AviaGames uses to support toy contributions for kids in foster care. This early phase sets the tone for the entire AviaGames Winter Wonderland Wishes campaign-celebrating the season through generosity rather than competition alone.

Every star earned reflects AviaGames' broader mission to create a community where fun and giving coexist. By building the event around simple gameplay participation, the company ensures that anyone joining the Solitaire Clash Christmas event can contribute, no purchases required.

Why AviaGames Partnered With Foster Love

Central to this effort is AviaGames' collaboration with Foster Love, a nonprofit recognized for its commitment to improving the lives of children navigating the foster system. The organization provides essentials, enrichment programs, and comfort items to kids across the United States-many of whom face the holidays without the stability others take for granted.

Transparency and measurable impact are key reasons AviaGames selected Foster Love. The nonprofit's track record guarantees that every contribution directly benefits the children it serves. By choosing Foster Love, AviaGames ensures that every player-generated Wish Star supports a mission grounded in compassion and accountability.

Week 1: Wish Stars Become Toy Donations

The first week (Nov 30 – Dec 6) introduces a clear, easy-to-follow system that brings the event's purpose to life:

Players earn Wish Stars through wins, challenges, and holiday activities.

For each star collected, AviaGames donates $0.02 toward toy contributions for children in foster care.

As players accumulate stars, AviaGames converts those totals into toys delivered through Foster Love's distribution network.

The simplicity is intentional-play a game, earn a star, help a child. The more the community participates, the more gifts find their way into the hands of kids who deserve a joyful Christmas morning.

Building on the Momentum of Play for Paws

Winter Wonderland Wishes continues the charitable momentum created earlier this year through Play for Paws, a collaborative fundraiser with the Nevada SPCA. That initiative connected Solitaire Clash gameplay with donations that provided food, shelter, and care for animals in need. A real-time progress tracker showed players exactly how their participation translated into support.

After witnessing the community's enthusiasm for giving back, AviaGames expanded its vision. Winter Wonderland Wishes represents the next evolution-this time focusing on children and families during the holidays.

A Win That Goes Beyond the Game

Inside the event, each match feels a little more meaningful. A successful round doesn't just move a player up the standings-it contributes to a child's Christmas surprise. The idea behind the campaign is simple:“Every win makes a wish come true.”

Whether players are looking to support toy donation drives, take part in a holiday activity with purpose, or give back while enjoying their favorite mobile game, Winter Wonderland Wishes brings heart to every moment of play.

The First Chapter of a Five-Week Holiday Journey

Toys are only the beginning. As the Winter Wonderland Wishes campaign continues, AviaGames will introduce new themes and charitable efforts that build on the spirit of giving. Each week opens a fresh opportunity for players to join in and help grant a wish during the Christmas season.

What stays constant is the message at the core of the event: joy grows when it's shared. And sometimes, that joy begins with something as small as a tap on a mobile screen.

This December, every Solitaire Clash match becomes a chance to spark holiday cheer-one Wish Star, one win, and one real-world difference at a time.