TRD Network Announces Presale Stage 1 And Introduces Its AI-Enhanced Depin Infrastructure Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRD Network today announced the upcoming launch of Presale Stage 1 and shared new information about its AI-enhanced Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), developed to support more adaptive and resilient decentralized systems. This milestone marks the definitive moment for investors to acquire tokens in an ecosystem built to merge the efficiency of Artificial Intelligence with the security and resilience of decentralized physical resources.





TRD Network is solving fundamental challenges in the Web3 space, offering a strategic answer to high fees, scalability limits, and cyber vulnerabilities. By implementing an adaptive AI layer, the network establishes a self-optimizing, low-cost, and high-security infrastructure that benefits developers, enterprises, and mass market users globally.

Foundational Technology: Powerful compute solutions on-demand, Nood Pool, AI-POS and Triple-Audited Security and Upcoming Powerful GPU.

The TRD Network is governed by its proprietary AI Optimized Proof of Stake (AI-POS) consensus mechanism. This intelligent system proactively ensures network health and is central to the project's competitive advantage:



Proactive Security: The AI continuously monitors network activity, implementing real-time threat detection and protection to deliver a military-grade security posture.

Cost Efficiency: AI-POS optimizes resource allocation and transaction processing, leading to industry-low operational fees, which are crucial for achieving widespread adoption and making Web3 universally accessible. Investor Trust: The platform's smart contracts have successfully completed a rigorous Triple Audit process, verified by leading firms including Certik, SolidProof, and Conisult, ensuring transparency and security validation.

Immediate and Imminent Utility: Demonstrating Execution

TRD Network is differentiated by its strong focus on delivering tangible, working products.

Fully Operational Live Features

The platform already offers tools critical for the decentralized economy, accessible today:



Powerful compute solutions on-demand: Accelerate expansion and get closer to the edge using TRD's distributed compute architecture. We will give people all across the world safe, affordable access to enterprise-grade GPUs.

Join the Node Pool with any amount of TRD after launch

Token Creation Platform: A multi-chain, no-code engine allowing users to mint their own customized tokens in minutes. TRD Multisender: An essential dApp for efficiency, enabling users to batch-transfer tokens to thousands of addresses simultaneously, dramatically reducing costs and time for operations like airdrops and payroll.

High-Impact Imminent Launches (Q4 2025)

These key products are fully developed and scheduled for launch immediately following the Presale, showcasing the project's rapid execution and potential for immediate market penetration:



TRD Web3 Wallet: A non-custodial, multi-chain gateway designed for seamless asset management, swaps, staking, and easy fiat-to-crypto on-ramps. TRD Crypto Point-of-Sale (POS): A zero-risk, ultra-low-fee global commerce solution, directly bridging decentralized payments with retail and business transactions.

Strategic Roadmap: Scaling Towards Industry Leadership

The planned roadmap highlights the future scale of the TRD Network ecosystem:



Q1 2026: Launch of the TRD Multi-Signature Wallet, the TRD Virtual Card for universal crypto spending, and advanced AI Fraud Detection. Q2–Q4 2026: Rollout of the TRD Testnet & Mainnet, major CEX/DEX listings, and the launch of the TRD Launchpad, AI Travel Booking, and the TRD Foundation.

This strategic planning demonstrates a vision far beyond a simple utility token, positioning TRD Network as the foundational infrastructure for the next decade of decentralized innovation.

$TRD Tokenomics: Stability, Allocation, and Vesting

TRD Network prioritizes long-term stability and investor security. To eliminate concerns about market volatility and ensure sustained market health, 50% of the total $TRD token supply (1.65 Billion TRD) is locked until 2030 via PinkSale. The unlocking begins on January 1, 2031 (10% TGE), followed by 10% releases every 183 days until July 6, 2035, ensuring a highly controlled and gradual supply flow.

Token Details: The $TRD token is the foundational economic asset and governance tool of the ecosystem.



Token Name: TRD Network ($TRD)

Blockchain: Ethereum

Total Supply: 3.3 Billion TRD

Presale Stage 1 price: $0.02 – Last stage $0.35 Launch Price: $0.60

Token Allocation and Vesting: The remaining 50% supply is carefully structured across multiple categories to drive development, marketing, and community rewards:



12% Presale: (396 Million TRD)

5% Liquidity: (165 Million TRD)

7% Development: (231 Million TRD)

5% Ecosystem: (165 Million TRD)

5% Marketing: (165 Million TRD)

5% Treasury: (165 Million TRD)

5% Investor: (165 Million TRD)

3% Team: (99 Million TRD) 3% Reward, Community, Airdrop: (99 Million TRD)

For Complete Vesting schedule visit our whitepaper

This detailed structure demonstrates TRD Network's commitment to managed supply, continuous development, and long-term value for its community and investors.

Join the AI-DePIN Revolution

The Presale Stage 1 commencing on December 2, 2025, is an unmissable opportunity to become a foundational investor in a project backed by demonstrable utility, proprietary AI technology, and iron-clad financial stability. The TRD 1 Million Airdrop Campaign has also been extended, further rewarding the community for early support. Interested parties should secure their position immediately.

Join the movement:

Website:

Twitter/X:

Telegram:







CONTACT: Dave TRD Network...