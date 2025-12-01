Recycled Wood Finds Its Place: A Sustainable Shift In Global Markets

This report offers a comprehensive review of the global market for wood waste recycling from 2024 to 2030. It segments the market by type (solid wood, plywood, wood chips), grade (A to C), process (mechanical, thermal, chemical), source (industrial, commercial, residential), and application (construction, furniture, energy generation). The analysis reveals how different segments contribute to market growth and how recycling technologies and applications are evolving.

This report is especially relevant now due to the rapid rise in construction and demolition (C&D) waste, which has become one of the largest waste streams in both developed and rapidly growing economies. Wood makes up a significant portion of this waste, between 20% and 30% in many regions, ranking second only to concrete. As a result, the wood recycling industry is experiencing accelerated growth, driven by the urgent need to manage this expanding waste stream sustainably and efficiently.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increasing Demand for Wood: As global consumption of wood products rises, driven by sectors like construction, furniture, and packaging, there is a growing need for sustainable sources. Wood waste recycling helps meet this demand by supplying reclaimed wood, reducing pressure on forests and reducing environmental impact.

Strict Waste Management Policies: Governments worldwide are enforcing tighter regulations on waste disposal, especially in landfills. These policies encourage recycling and reuse, making wood waste recycling a necessary and compliant solution for industries to manage their waste responsibly.

Growth in Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste: The expansion of urban infrastructure and renovation projects generates large volumes of wood waste. Recycling this C&D waste not only reduces landfill burden but also provides a steady stream of recyclable wood materials for various applications.

Rising Focus on Green Buildings: Sustainable construction practices are gaining momentum, with green buildings emphasizing the use of eco-friendly and recycled materials. Recycled wood fits well into these frameworks, promoting energy efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint of building projects.

Growth of the Bioeconomy: The bioeconomy encourages the use of renewable biological resources for producing energy, chemicals, and materials. Wood waste serves as a valuable input for bio-based products like biofuels and bioplastics, supporting circular economy goals and reducing reliance on fossil resources.

Report Synopsis

Interesting fact:

A comparison of recycled wood and virgin woods reveals that recycled wood has about 20% less moisture, and virgin wood has about 60% to 70% less moisture, which accounts for the difference of around 50% less moisture. Lower humidity means higher durability and less cost for more wood.

When any wood-based products are manufactured, only approximately 50% of the wood is turned into product, and the remainder becomes waste in the form of slabs, sawdust, chips, bark, coarse residues, end trimmings, peeler log cores and planer shavings.

Emerging startups:

Woodland Biofuels: Woodland Biofuels makes carbon-negative, renewable fuel from wood waste. The company's technology uses waste biomass to generate low-cost, carbon-negative hydrogen, renewable natural gas, methanol or ethanol. From an environmental perspective, the company's technology results in up to a 354% reduction in GHG emissions.

ChopValue: ChopValue is a product engineering and design company that cre ates high-performance, circular economy products from recycled chopsticks. The company collects single-use chopsticks, a significant source of waste, and gives them a second life.

The report addresses the following questions:

The wood waste recycling market was valued at $14.1 billion in 2024 and will reach $19.5 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 6% for the forecast period 2025-2030.

The global wood waste recycling industry is segmented into type, grade, process, application and source. The type segment is further segmented into solidwood, plywood, wood pallets, wood chips, sawdust and mixed wood. The grade segment is sub-segmented into Grade A - clean waste wood, Grade B - industrial waste wood and Grade C - demolition waste wood. The process segment is sub-segmented into mechanical, thermal and chemical. The application segment is sub-segmented into construction, furniture, energy generation and others (paper, animal bedding, compost, gardening and landscaping). The source segment is sub-segmented into industrial, commercial and residential.

The solidwood segment will be the dominant type segment through the forecast period.

Europe has the highest market share primarily mainly due to strict government regulations regarding waste management. Most countries in the region have a systematic and organized wood waste management supply chain.

Market leaders include:



DONALD WARD LTD.

ENVA

J&B RECYCLING LTD.

KOMPTECH GMBH

NORTHSTAR RECYCLING CO. LLC.

RENEWI LTD.

SL RECYCLING

SANNOSUKE KOBAYASHI CO. LTD.

SINANEN ECOWORK CO. LTD. VEOLIA

