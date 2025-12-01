Recycled Wood Finds Its Place: A Sustainable Shift In Global Markets
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$14.1 billion
|Market size forecast
|$19.5 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|Type, Material Grade, Process, Application, Source, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America
|Market Drivers
|
Interesting fact:
- A comparison of recycled wood and virgin woods reveals that recycled wood has about 20% less moisture, and virgin wood has about 60% to 70% less moisture, which accounts for the difference of around 50% less moisture. Lower humidity means higher durability and less cost for more wood.
- When any wood-based products are manufactured, only approximately 50% of the wood is turned into product, and the remainder becomes waste in the form of slabs, sawdust, chips, bark, coarse residues, end trimmings, peeler log cores and planer shavings.
Emerging startups:
- Woodland Biofuels: Woodland Biofuels makes carbon-negative, renewable fuel from wood waste. The company's technology uses waste biomass to generate low-cost, carbon-negative hydrogen, renewable natural gas, methanol or ethanol. From an environmental perspective, the company's technology results in up to a 354% reduction in GHG emissions.
- ChopValue: ChopValue is a product engineering and design company that cre ates high-performance, circular economy products from recycled chopsticks. The company collects single-use chopsticks, a significant source of waste, and gives them a second life.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The wood waste recycling market was valued at $14.1 billion in 2024 and will reach $19.5 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 6% for the forecast period 2025-2030.
- Key drivers include:
- Increasing demand for wood. Stringent waste management policies. Growth in construction & demolition (C&D) waste.
- Lack of awareness related to wood recycling. Contamination and sorting challenges.
- The global wood waste recycling industry is segmented into type, grade, process, application and source. The type segment is further segmented into solidwood, plywood, wood pallets, wood chips, sawdust and mixed wood. The grade segment is sub-segmented into Grade A - clean waste wood, Grade B - industrial waste wood and Grade C - demolition waste wood. The process segment is sub-segmented into mechanical, thermal and chemical. The application segment is sub-segmented into construction, furniture, energy generation and others (paper, animal bedding, compost, gardening and landscaping). The source segment is sub-segmented into industrial, commercial and residential.
- The solidwood segment will be the dominant type segment through the forecast period.
- Europe has the highest market share primarily mainly due to strict government regulations regarding waste management. Most countries in the region have a systematic and organized wood waste management supply chain.
Market leaders include:
- DONALD WARD LTD. ENVA J&B RECYCLING LTD. KOMPTECH GMBH NORTHSTAR RECYCLING CO. LLC. RENEWI LTD. SL RECYCLING SANNOSUKE KOBAYASHI CO. LTD. SINANEN ECOWORK CO. LTD. VEOLIA
Related reports:
Global Engineered Wood Adhesives Market: This report offers a comprehensive review of the global market for engineered wood adhesives. It focuses on key market segments such as resin types, including UF, melamine, PRF, PU, and others' product categories like particleboard, plywood, MDF, OSB, and technologies such as water-based, solvent-based, and others, and applications, including structural and nonstructural. The analysis spans the regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Wood-Plastic Composites: Technologies and Global Markets: This report presents a detailed analysis of the global market for wood plastic composites (WPC), focusing on product types such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and others. It also explores various end-use industries including building and construction, transportation, furniture, industrial, and consumer goods. The market is segmented by region, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste.16, Boston, MA 02109, U.S. Email:... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment