Gaza Death Toll Continues To Rise As Aid Access Remains Severely Restricted

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Gaza Ministry of Health said on Monday that the bodies of nine Palestinians were recovered from under the rubble over the past 24 hours, along with one reported injury. This brings the total number of deaths recorded since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, to 356, with 909 injured and 616 bodies retrieved.

The ministry noted that many victims remain trapped under debris and in streets that rescue teams still cannot access due to ongoing restrictions. It urged families of the dead and missing to update their information via its online platform to ensure accurate documentation.

The cumulative death toll from the Israeli offensive since October 7, 2023, has now reached 70,112, with 170,986 injured, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, Israel's Israel Hayom quoted a senior security official as saying that Israel alone is capable of disarming both Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The newspaper also reported that Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi is expected to visit the United States next week to discuss developments related to Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

According to the report, progress toward the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, involving Israel's gradual withdrawal from Gaza while maintaining a buffer zone and initiating reconstruction, could begin once Hamas returns the last remaining remains of Israeli captives or formally declares it cannot locate them. The U.S.-mediated agreement also includes provisions for disarmament and the deployment of a multinational force in Gaza.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli naval forces opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced families along Rafah's shoreline in southern Gaza, though no casualties were recorded.

In the humanitarian sector, the Qatar Red Crescent, in partnership with the“Gaza Destek” organization, is rehabilitating four health centers damaged during the war. Akram Nassar, head of the Red Crescent office in Gaza, said nearly complete renovation work at the Nuseirat and Maghazi centers includes extensive structural, electrical, and mechanical repairs.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on X that thousands of Gaza residents still do not know the fate or whereabouts of their relatives, causing profound psychological distress. It reaffirmed support for Palestinian forensic and health authorities in documenting and tracing the deceased to help families obtain answers.

A spokesperson for UNRWA said Israel is blocking 6,000 of the agency's trucks from entering Gaza, despite the ceasefire agreement calling for 600 humanitarian aid trucks per day. He said Israel is allowing only about 200 trucks daily.

In a sign of civilian resilience, the Islamic University of Gaza has reopened some partially restored facilities after nearly two years of closure due to the war. Students returned to damaged classrooms and halls still bearing the marks of bombardment, in what university staff described as a symbolic but important step toward reviving daily life amid widespread destruction.