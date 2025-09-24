Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Pregnancy News: Deepika Padukone Sends Special Message Check Here

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially announced that they are expecting their first child, leaving fans and the film industry delighted. The news quickly spread across social media, with colleagues and friends pouring in their love and blessings. Among those congratulating the couple were Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Preity Zinta.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The couple, who are known for keeping their personal lives low-key, shared the announcement themselves. In a heartfelt note, they mentioned that they were beginning the most beautiful chapter of their lives with immense joy and gratitude. Alongside the post, they shared a Polaroid picture in which Katrina was seen gently cradling her baby bump while Vicky looked at her with affection.

Reaction of Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma

Industry friends were quick to respond. Anushka Sharma conveyed her congratulations with a short and sweet message. Preity Zinta expressed her happiness by saying she was overjoyed for the couple and sent them love and good wishes. Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, opted for protective“evil eye” emojis-a gesture that instantly caught attention, given the long history of speculation around her equation with Katrina.

For years, the media often highlighted the strained ties between Deepika and Katrina, dating back to reports that their friendship soured after Ranbir Kapoor, then Deepika's boyfriend, allegedly grew close to Katrina while filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009. Over time, however, the two actresses moved past their differences.

Deepika had even invited Katrina to her Mumbai wedding reception with Ranveer Singh, an event Katrina attended warmly. Deepika later reflected in an interview that Katrina's presence had been a gracious gesture and that she had always respected Katrina's journey and career. She emphasized that she had long since made peace with the past. Katrina, too, spoke positively about the reception in another interview, saying that her heart instinctively told her to attend. She recalled the evening as a warm, joyous occasion filled with love, dancing, and laughter that lasted until the early hours.

As for Katrina's pregnancy, while the couple has not shared many details, reports suggest that she is already in her third trimester. Insiders hint that the baby could arrive sometime between mid and late October, though Katrina and Vicky are expected to keep things private until after the birth.

With this announcement, the much-loved couple has entered a new and deeply personal phase of life-one that has been met with immense affection from fans and the film fraternity alike.