Amazon, Google Launch Multi-Cloud Service To Speed Up Connectivity


2025-12-01 02:01:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Amazon and Google announced the launch of a multi-cloud networking service, jointly developed to meet the growing demand for reliable connectivity at a time when even short-term internet outages can cause significant disruptions service allows customers to establish high-speed, private connections between the two companies' computing platforms in minutes instead of weeks announcement of the new service comes after the Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage last October, which disrupted thousands of websites worldwide and caused some of the most popular online applications to go offline.

