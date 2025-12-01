Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sorelle Wyckoff Gaynor

Sorelle Wyckoff Gaynor


2025-12-01 09:06:07
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Politics, University of Virginia
Profile Articles Activity

I am an Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Politics at the University of Virginia Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, and faculty affiliate at the Center for Effective Lawmaking.

I research and teach courses on the U.S. Congress, American politics, and political methodology. My work has been published or is forthcoming in Journal of Politics, Legislative Studies Quarterly, Electoral Studies and more. I am an author for the textbook Congress Explained, and am currently writing a book on the role of congressional leadership in public policy messaging.

I received my PhD in Government and Politics from the University of Maryland. In 2019-2021, I served as an APSA Public Service Fellow for the U.S. House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress. Prior to my PhD, I worked in the U. S. House and Senate as a press secretary and speechwriter. I received my bachelor's degree in History and Journalism from the University of Alabama, with honors.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Politics, University of Virginia

The Conversation

MENAFN01122025000199003603ID1110419690



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search