Sorelle Wyckoff Gaynor

Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Politics, University of Virginia

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I am an Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Politics at the University of Virginia Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, and faculty affiliate at the Center for Effective Lawmaking.

I research and teach courses on the U.S. Congress, American politics, and political methodology. My work has been published or is forthcoming in Journal of Politics, Legislative Studies Quarterly, Electoral Studies and more. I am an author for the textbook Congress Explained, and am currently writing a book on the role of congressional leadership in public policy messaging.

I received my PhD in Government and Politics from the University of Maryland. In 2019-2021, I served as an APSA Public Service Fellow for the U.S. House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress. Prior to my PhD, I worked in the U. S. House and Senate as a press secretary and speechwriter. I received my bachelor's degree in History and Journalism from the University of Alabama, with honors.

–present Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Politics, University of Virginia

Experience