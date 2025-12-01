Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US-UK Near Landmark Zero-Tariffs Pharma Deal, Announcement Expected Soon: Report

2025-12-01 09:00:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The United States and the United Kingdom are reportedly set to reach an agreement on a zero-tariffs deal on pharmaceuticals.

According to a report by The Times, the deal will result in zero tariffs on pharmaceutical products imported in the U.S. from the U.K. It will also lead to an increase in the U.K. government's spending on the National Health Service (NHS).

The report states that the agreement between the U.S. and the U.K. is expected to be announced in the coming days. The U.K. government is also said to have agreed to a reduction in the industry sales rebate on NHS drug prices.

AstraZeneca Plc.'s (AZN) shares were up 0.1% in Monday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment around the company trended in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing. AstraZeneca is the U.K.'s largest pharmaceutical company.

