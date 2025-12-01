403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
White Label Fox Introduces A Smarter, Feature-Packed Handyman App Like Uber For Businesses
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) White Label Fox has rolled out its upgraded Handyman App like Uber, designed to simplify and automate on-demand home service operations. The enhanced solution delivers faster bookings, smarter tracking, and seamless service management - enabling businesses to launch a reliable and scalable home services marketplace with ease. With this latest update, the platform offers a smooth and unified experience across the customer app, provider app, and admin panel.
Customer App Features
Easy Payment
Customers can complete payments instantly through multiple secure methods like cards, wallets, and UPI. This ensures a fast, safe, and frictionless checkout experience inside the Handyman App like Uber.
Schedule Booking
Users can schedule services in advance by selecting their preferred date and time. This helps them plan repairs, installations, or maintenance tasks without any last-minute hassle.
Real-time Tracking
Customers can track service providers live, check accurate ETA, and stay updated throughout the process, improving transparency and overall convenience.
Provider App Features
Profile Management
Service providers can create detailed profiles showcasing their expertise, certificates, availability, and ratings. This boosts credibility and helps them attract more bookings.
Manage Request
Providers can accept, decline, or reschedule bookings instantly, giving them full flexibility while ensuring timely service delivery.
View Earnings
The app provides a clear overview of daily earnings, payout history, and overall financial performance, helping providers manage their income with accuracy.
Web Admin Panel Features
Manage User/Provider
Admins can verify, monitor, and manage customers and service providers. This ensures a safe, organized, and trustworthy service ecosystem.
Payment Setting
Admins can configure commissions, payout schedules, and payment methods. This simplifies financial workflows and keeps the platform running efficiently.
Promo Code
Admins can create, launch, and track promo codes or discounts to drive user engagement and increase bookings across the platform.
Benefits
The upgraded Handyman App like Uber helps startups and enterprises build an efficient, scalable, and cost-effective home service marketplace. With secure payments, real-time tracking, and smooth communication, businesses can minimize operational challenges and deliver an improved customer experience.
To explore the full capabilities of White Label Fox's latest Handyman App like Uber, visit whitelabelfox/on-demand-handyman-app-like-uber/ or contact [email protected].
About White Label Fox
White Label Fox is a global leader in on-demand app development, offering solutions for ride-hailing, food delivery, home services, healthcare, super apps, and more. With strong expertise in AI, cloud technologies, and scalable architectures, the company helps startups and enterprises build high-performance, customizable digital platforms for rapid growth.
Customer App Features
Easy Payment
Customers can complete payments instantly through multiple secure methods like cards, wallets, and UPI. This ensures a fast, safe, and frictionless checkout experience inside the Handyman App like Uber.
Schedule Booking
Users can schedule services in advance by selecting their preferred date and time. This helps them plan repairs, installations, or maintenance tasks without any last-minute hassle.
Real-time Tracking
Customers can track service providers live, check accurate ETA, and stay updated throughout the process, improving transparency and overall convenience.
Provider App Features
Profile Management
Service providers can create detailed profiles showcasing their expertise, certificates, availability, and ratings. This boosts credibility and helps them attract more bookings.
Manage Request
Providers can accept, decline, or reschedule bookings instantly, giving them full flexibility while ensuring timely service delivery.
View Earnings
The app provides a clear overview of daily earnings, payout history, and overall financial performance, helping providers manage their income with accuracy.
Web Admin Panel Features
Manage User/Provider
Admins can verify, monitor, and manage customers and service providers. This ensures a safe, organized, and trustworthy service ecosystem.
Payment Setting
Admins can configure commissions, payout schedules, and payment methods. This simplifies financial workflows and keeps the platform running efficiently.
Promo Code
Admins can create, launch, and track promo codes or discounts to drive user engagement and increase bookings across the platform.
Benefits
The upgraded Handyman App like Uber helps startups and enterprises build an efficient, scalable, and cost-effective home service marketplace. With secure payments, real-time tracking, and smooth communication, businesses can minimize operational challenges and deliver an improved customer experience.
To explore the full capabilities of White Label Fox's latest Handyman App like Uber, visit whitelabelfox/on-demand-handyman-app-like-uber/ or contact [email protected].
About White Label Fox
White Label Fox is a global leader in on-demand app development, offering solutions for ride-hailing, food delivery, home services, healthcare, super apps, and more. With strong expertise in AI, cloud technologies, and scalable architectures, the company helps startups and enterprises build high-performance, customizable digital platforms for rapid growth.
Company:-White Label Fox
User:- Kevin Brown
Email:[email protected]Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment