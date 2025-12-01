Malaysia Aviation Group Rolls Out New Digital Features To Enhance Passenger Experience

Since early 2025, the group has launched several features aimed at improving convenience and personalization for passengers. Malaysia Airlines became the first carrier in Southeast Asia to offer digital passport and visa verification through its new TravelReady tool, allowing travelers to complete document checks before reaching the airport.

The airline has also introduced Express Booking for one-click flight purchases and added Apple Pay as a payment option. Real-time notifications for gate changes, flight status and baggage updates are now available through the Malaysia Airlines mobile app.

MAG has expanded self-service options with its chatbot Mavis, which assists customers with queries, booking links and flight updates, and can escalate issues to live agents when needed.

Enrich members can now redeem and check in for oneworld alliance flights directly on the Malaysia Airlines website, giving access to more than 900 destinations worldwide.

Behind the scenes, the group has strengthened its digital infrastructure, completing the first phase of its transition to an in-house booking engine and developing its own online check-in system for greater control and flexibility.

MAG's digital push has earned regional recognition. Its Digital Technology Office received the ASOCIO Outstanding Digital Transformation Organization Award 2025, while its contact center won Platinum for Best Customer Experience at the Contact Centre Asia Pacific Awards in Hong Kong.

