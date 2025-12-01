403
Witkoff to meet Putin to discuss peace plan
(MENAFN) US special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to travel to Moscow on Monday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a proposed roadmap to end the war in Ukraine, according to reports citing an American official.
His visit comes at a moment when dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow appears to be gaining momentum, with Washington pushing forward a peace framework aimed at concluding the conflict approaching its fourth year.
On Sunday, Witkoff — who previously played a central role in securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas — held discussions in Florida with Ukrainian negotiators. He was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and senior adviser Jared Kushner.
Rubio later described the meeting as "very productive." He stressed that the broader goal extends beyond simply halting hostilities, saying the aim is "not just the end of the war."
He noted: "Obviously, that's essential and fundamental. We want to see the end of the killing and the death and the suffering, and I'm sure the Ukrainian side, I know they do as well."
Rubio added that "They want peace. But it's also about securing an end to the war that leaves Ukraine sovereign and independent and with an opportunity at real prosperity."
