Poland's President Scraps Upcoming Hungary Visit
(MENAFN) Poland's President Karol Nawrocki has slashed his upcoming Hungary trip following Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's controversial Moscow visit with Vladimir Putin.
Marcin Przydacz, Poland's presidential state secretary, disclosed the decision Sunday morning via a post on X.
Orban sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to discuss Ukraine, trade relations, and energy arrangements—defying the EU's diplomatic isolation of Russia over the Kiev conflict. The Hungarian leader has persistently challenged the bloc's antagonistic posture toward Moscow, rejected sanctions measures, and advocated for negotiated peace settlements.
Nawrocki had planned a two-day Hungarian visit beginning December 3. His original itinerary included participation in a Visegrad Group leaders' summit—comprising Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, and Slovakia—followed by formal talks with Orban in Budapest the next day. That second day has been scrapped.
In his statement, Przydacz explained Nawrocki opted to restrict his journey "solely to the summit of Visegrad Group presidents," invoking the security principles established by late Polish President Lech Kaczynski and stressing European unity, particularly regarding energy policy.
On Saturday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto mounted a defense of Orban's Kremlin visit, rejecting objections from what he labeled "European pro-war politicians." He underscored that Hungary does "not need permission" and maintains a sovereign foreign policy driven by national priorities.
Szijjarto was countering German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's assertion that the Hungarian PM had journeyed to Moscow "without a European mandate," while Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob claimed the Hungarian leader "has not been playing for the European team for some time."
Hungary has declined to supply weapons to Kiev or assign sole blame to Russia for the conflict. During their Kremlin session, Putin thanked Orban for his "reasonable position on the Ukraine issue."
