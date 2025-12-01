403
Indonesia’s Sumatra Disaster Claims 442 Lives
(MENAFN) The catastrophic flooding and landslides devastating Sumatra Island have claimed 442 lives across three Indonesian provinces, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) announced Sunday.
BNPB Chief Suharyanto revealed during a press briefing that North Sumatra bore the brunt of the disaster's human cost. "The number of fatalities in North Sumatra has reached 217, with another 209 still missing," he said. "During today's operation in South Tapanuli Regency, many more victims were found."
The agency chief further disclosed that Aceh Province has documented 96 fatalities alongside 75 individuals unaccounted for, while West Sumatra tallied 129 confirmed deaths with 118 people still missing.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has mandated a full-scale emergency mobilization, according to Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Pratikno, who confirmed the president has ordered all national resources be reinforced and focused on emergency response as quickly as possible.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has mandated a full-scale emergency mobilization, according to Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Pratikno, who confirmed the president has ordered all national resources be reinforced and focused on emergency response as quickly as possible.
