Frontline Update: 155 Clashes, Fierce Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, providing operational data as of 22:00 on Sunday, November 30.

“Since the beginning of the day, 155 combat clashes have occurred. The enemy carried out 48 airstrikes on our positions and settlements, dropping 120 glide bombs, conducted 3,448 shelling attacks, and launched 3,118 strikes using kamikaze drones,” the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy conducted eight airstrikes, dropping 24 glide bombs, and carried out 136 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks near Vovchansk and Synelnykove.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy conducted 11 attacks, attempting to advance in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Novoiehorivka, Torske, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and towards Cherneshchyna and Korovyn Yar. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 enemy attacks near Dronivka, Serebrianka, and Siversk.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

The enemy attempted 15 times to break through Ukrainian defenses in the Kostiantynivka sector in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor conducted 57 assault and offensive actions near Pokrovsk, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Balahan, Filiia, and towards Toretske, Nove Shakhove, Bilytske, Serhiivka, Dorozhne, Rivne, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka. Fighting is currently ongoing in five locations.

Preliminary estimates indicate that Ukrainian forces have eliminated 104 invaders in this sector. Two vehicles, one artillery gun, two quad bikes, one specialized vehicle, five communication devices, and 19 drones were destroyed. Additionally, 14 personnel shelters were damaged.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoi, Sosnivka, Stepove, Vyshneve, Rybne, Pryvilne, Verbove, Yehorivka, and Zlahoda. One battle is ongoing. The enemy conducted an airstrike on Tykhe.

In the Huliaipole sector, six clashes were recorded near Pryluky, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and toward Solodke. Enemy airstrikes targeted Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Luhivske, and Kosivtseve.

No offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv sector, but airstrikes hit Veselianka, Lukianivske, and Hryhorivske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy launched three attacks towards the Antonivskyi Bridge and was repelled. Kozatske and Odradokamianka were hit by airstrikes.

According to Ukrinform, as of November 30, 2025, total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine are estimated at approximately 1,172,860 personnel.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine