FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025: Saudi Arabia, Oman Clash In Group B Opener Tomorrow

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia and Oman kick off their FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 campaigns with a Group B opener on Tuesday at Education City Stadium.

The group also includes Morocco and Comoros, making it one of the most competitive groups in the tournament. Both Saudi Arabia and Oman will be targeting a strong start to boost their qualification chances.

Saudi Arabia enter the match with high confidence after securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Green Falcons are also two-time Arab Cup champions, having lifted the title in 1998 and 2002.

Head coach Herve Renard has named a strong squad led by Asian Player of the Year Salem Al Dawsari, alongside Saleh Abu Shamat and goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi. The lineup is further strengthened by defender Hassan Tambakti and midfielders Mohamed Kanno and Abdulrahman Al Ayoud.

Oman, coached by Portugal's Carlos Queiroz, aim to continue their recent upward trajectory with a balanced squad blending youthful energy and seasoned experience. Key players include Ahmed Al Khamisi, Harib Al Saadi and Mahmoud Al Mashifri.

Matches between Saudi Arabia and Oman are traditionally intense and closely contested due to their long-standing regional rivalry. Tuesday's encounter is expected to be one of the standout fixtures of the opening round as both teams chase an early advantage in the race for qualification.