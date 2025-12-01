403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli attacks kill hundreds of Palestinians, injure many since truce
(MENAFN) According to local authorities in Gaza, at least 357 Palestinians have died and 903 have been wounded in Israeli attacks carried out since the Oct. 10 ceasefire took effect. Officials said most of those killed were women and children.
The Gaza Government Media Office stated that Israeli forces have detained 38 people and documented 591 alleged violations of the truce, including direct gunfire at civilians, strikes on residential areas and tents, and the demolition of homes.
In its statement, the office said these incidents demonstrate “the (Israeli) occupation’s insistence on undermining the agreement and creating a bloody reality on the ground that threatens security and stability in the Gaza Strip.” It further argued that the continued attacks during the ceasefire “constitute systematic crimes intended to expand destruction and
collectively punish the population, amounting to a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions.”
The authorities urged US President Donald Trump, as well as the deal’s mediators and guarantors, along with the UN Security Council, to take decisive steps to stop the Israeli actions and ensure Israel fully adheres to the terms of the agreement.
The ceasefire—brokered with the involvement of Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar and supported by the United States—took effect on Oct. 10. It was intended to halt two years of Israeli military operations that local officials say have resulted in more than 70,000 deaths, the majority women and children, and over 170,000 injuries since October 2023.
The first stage of the agreement involves exchanging Israeli hostages for Palestinian detainees, while the broader plan outlines the reconstruction of Gaza and the creation of a new administrative framework that excludes Hamas.
The Gaza Government Media Office stated that Israeli forces have detained 38 people and documented 591 alleged violations of the truce, including direct gunfire at civilians, strikes on residential areas and tents, and the demolition of homes.
In its statement, the office said these incidents demonstrate “the (Israeli) occupation’s insistence on undermining the agreement and creating a bloody reality on the ground that threatens security and stability in the Gaza Strip.” It further argued that the continued attacks during the ceasefire “constitute systematic crimes intended to expand destruction and
collectively punish the population, amounting to a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions.”
The authorities urged US President Donald Trump, as well as the deal’s mediators and guarantors, along with the UN Security Council, to take decisive steps to stop the Israeli actions and ensure Israel fully adheres to the terms of the agreement.
The ceasefire—brokered with the involvement of Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar and supported by the United States—took effect on Oct. 10. It was intended to halt two years of Israeli military operations that local officials say have resulted in more than 70,000 deaths, the majority women and children, and over 170,000 injuries since October 2023.
The first stage of the agreement involves exchanging Israeli hostages for Palestinian detainees, while the broader plan outlines the reconstruction of Gaza and the creation of a new administrative framework that excludes Hamas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment