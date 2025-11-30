Btduex Has Established A Malaysian Office In Kuala Lumpur's TRX Financial District, Officially Advancing Its Asia-Pacific Regional Expansion
This establishment marks the official launch of BTDUex's first permanent office in Southeast Asia and signifies that the group's long-term strategy in the Asia-Pacific region has entered a substantial phase of development. With accelerated user growth in the region, increased compliance requirements, and further expansion of the digital asset industry in the Asia-Pacific region, BTDUex aims to improve service quality and market responsiveness through localized operations.
BTDUex stated that its Malaysian office team is primarily recruited locally, including core positions in market development, operations management, and government and regulatory affairs. The team will be responsible for communication with regional partners, policy implementation, and local compliance. In addition, the office will also serve as BTDUex's training and communication center for users, hosting strategy workshops, ecosystem presentations, and small industry conferences.
The group emphasized that this move is not only an important step in regional expansion but also lays the foundation for in-depth cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region in the future. As the digital asset market continues to mature, BTDUex will continue to invest in compliance, technological innovation, and ecosystem development to enhance its influence in the global digital finance sector.
