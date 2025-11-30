Ladakh LG's Residence Renamed 'Lok Niwas'
Leh- Ladakh's Raj Niwas, the official residence and office of the lieutenant governor, has been renamed 'Lok Niwas'.
“A historic moment for Ladakh. Today, Raj Niwas has been officially renamed as Lok Niwas, symbolising our deep commitment to people-centric governance and inclusive development,” the Office of the Lt Governor posted on X.
The post was accompanied by a photograph of Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta standing beside the newly installed nameplate bearing the changed name at the main entrance.ADVERTISEMENT
Officials said the renaming reflects the administration's resolve to strengthen direct engagement with citizens and make governance more accessible.
