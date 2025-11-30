403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Merz Stands by Controversial Political Summit
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has defended a summit organized by his culture minister’s media company, which charges up to €80,000 for access to senior politicians, rejecting allegations of misconduct, according to media coverage.
The annual Ludwig Erhard Summit is managed by the Weimer Media Group, co-founded by Culture and Media Commissioner Wolfram Weimer and his spouse.
The event is advertised as a platform that unites high-ranking politicians, corporate leaders, and media executives.
The controversy surfaced earlier this month when several news outlets reported that Weimer’s company was offering opportunities to meet politicians – including access to an “exclusive meeting lounge” – for fees reaching €80,000, according to media outlets.
Merz dismissed the claims, asserting they “have been proven to be false” and were instigated by right-wing forces.
Opposition parliamentarians and transparency advocates warned that the setup could foster corruption, since Weimer is responsible for media policy while his family’s business benefits financially from selling political access, a news agency reported on Tuesday.
A Social Democrat lawmaker told the outlet that “when tickets for events with politicians and especially government members are sold for thousands of euros, it always leaves a bad taste.”
Meanwhile, the right-wing Alternative for Germany party demanded Weimer’s resignation.
The annual Ludwig Erhard Summit is managed by the Weimer Media Group, co-founded by Culture and Media Commissioner Wolfram Weimer and his spouse.
The event is advertised as a platform that unites high-ranking politicians, corporate leaders, and media executives.
The controversy surfaced earlier this month when several news outlets reported that Weimer’s company was offering opportunities to meet politicians – including access to an “exclusive meeting lounge” – for fees reaching €80,000, according to media outlets.
Merz dismissed the claims, asserting they “have been proven to be false” and were instigated by right-wing forces.
Opposition parliamentarians and transparency advocates warned that the setup could foster corruption, since Weimer is responsible for media policy while his family’s business benefits financially from selling political access, a news agency reported on Tuesday.
A Social Democrat lawmaker told the outlet that “when tickets for events with politicians and especially government members are sold for thousands of euros, it always leaves a bad taste.”
Meanwhile, the right-wing Alternative for Germany party demanded Weimer’s resignation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment