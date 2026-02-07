Kyiv Facing Severe Cold And Power Shortages In Coming Days, Mayor Klitschko Warns

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram.

“Severe frosts are again forecast in the capital, especially at night. Due to the extremely difficult situation in Ukraine's energy system following another massive enemy strike, emergency power outages continue in most regions of the country. According to the Ministry of Energy, residents of the capital are receiving electricity for only one and a half to two hours,” Klitschko said.

He instructed the heads of the city district administrations to ensure proper operation of the city's heating points, which must provide warmth, electricity, and food.

District heads, together with city services, must also ensure generators are connected at the points, fuel is available, and all other necessary resources. This is so that Kyiv residents can come to warm up, charge their devices, drink hot tea, and have a snack.

Klitschko reminded that in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Desnianskyi districts, the city had previously set up support points where residents can stay overnight.

“The enemy continues to do everything to break our spirit and will, to sow despair and panic. But this will not happen! Let's stay strong! City services are doing everything possible to maintain life support in the capital under extremely difficult crisis conditions,” Klitschko emphasized.

Latvia's FM: Russia terrorizing Ukrainians to freeze them to death

As Ukrinform reported, the situation in the energy sector remains extremely difficult. The loss of capacity following Russian attacks on the night and morning of February 7 has created a significant additional electricity deficit.