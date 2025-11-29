Aman Centre Concludes Awareness Workshops In Qur'an Memorisation Centres For Women, Girls

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (Aman), member of Qatar Foundation for Social Work, concluded a series of awareness workshops held at Qur'an memorisation centres for women and girls, in co-operation with the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs.

In this context, Acting Executive Director of Aman Centre, Fadl al-Kaabi emphasised that the main objective of these workshops, in co-operation with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Qur'an memorisation centres, is to enhance women's sense of security and highlight their role in the stability of the family and society. The workshops also aimed to equip participants with new skills and mechanisms for dealing with challenges and problems they may face, and to familiarise them with the centre's role and the key services it provides to protect them.

Al-Kaabi noted that the awareness workshops targeted women and girls, focusing on raising awareness and educating the community about social protection issues, thus contributing to building strong and cohesive families. He explained that the number of beneficiaries of these workshops exceeded 900.

He pointed out that these efforts come in fulfilment of the vision and mission of Aman Centre to provide social protection, strengthen family cohesion, and reduce violence in all its forms.

For her part, Director of the Community Awareness Department at Aman Centre, Bakhita al-Ghayathin explained that the implementation of the "Aman" awareness workshops aimed to highlight several topics related to social protection, family safety, and protection from cyber extortion, in addition to raising awareness about bullying and its psychological effects.

In contrast, Director of the Communication and Media Office at Aman Centre, Hanan al-Ali emphasised the importance of expanding co-operation with the largest possible number of partners in the country to serve the targeted groups of women, children, and victims of family breakdown and violence, stressing that awareness represents the first line of defense in achieving safety.

Al-Ali added that activating community partnership with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs contributes to raising community awareness and strengthening family cohesion, thus creating a safe and stable environment.

