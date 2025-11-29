Kazakhstan Nears Completion Of Airbus Software Update For Air Astana And Flyarystan
On November 28, Airbus, in collaboration with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), issued a mandatory airworthiness directive that mandates modifications to the software of two onboard computers. This directive impacts thousands of aircraft globally.
In response, Air Astana and FlyArystan acted swiftly to implement the required software updates. The engineering team worked through the night, successfully completing the updates on 20 aircraft in accordance with the directive. However, this process resulted in delays, with 7 Air Astana flights and 7 FlyArystan flights experiencing an average delay of 4.5 hours.
Air Astana has assured passengers that all necessary measures are being taken to expedite the completion of the software updates on the remaining aircraft, to minimize further disruptions to their flight schedules. The full update is expected to be finalized by the morning of November 30, 2025.
